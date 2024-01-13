en English
Business

IWCCI Delegation Visits FPCCI: Emphasizes Women’s Empowerment

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:48 am EST
IWCCI Delegation Visits FPCCI: Emphasizes Women’s Empowerment

A delegation from the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI), led by its Founder President Samina Fazil, made a visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI). They extended their congratulations to FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and other recently elected members on their electoral win.

Empowering Women for National Development

In a released press statement, President Sheikh underscored the crucial role of women’s empowerment in Pakistan’s national development. He pledged the FPCCI’s unwavering support towards this noble cause, emphasizing the importance of financial and digital literacy in empowering women.

Acknowledging Challenges and Emphasizing Necessity

Karim Aziz Malik, Chairman of the FPCCI Capital Office, and Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination, recognized the challenges faced in the pursuit of women’s empowerment in Pakistan. Despite these hurdles, they stressed its indispensable role in enhancing the country’s economic landscape. The officials urged the government to streamline policies and foster an enabling environment for small to medium businesses led by women.

Overcoming Obstacles Facing Women Entrepreneurs

Several members of the IWCCI expressed their concerns over the current interventions for women’s economic empowerment. They noted that these measures are insufficient to surmount all the impediments women entrepreneurs face in their path. The call for an enabling environment for women-led businesses was echoed during this meeting, highlighting the need for more significant steps towards women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

