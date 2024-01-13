IWCCI Delegation Visits FPCCI: Emphasizes Women’s Empowerment

A delegation from the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI), led by its Founder President Samina Fazil, made a visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI). They extended their congratulations to FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and other recently elected members on their electoral win.

Empowering Women for National Development

In a released press statement, President Sheikh underscored the crucial role of women’s empowerment in Pakistan’s national development. He pledged the FPCCI’s unwavering support towards this noble cause, emphasizing the importance of financial and digital literacy in empowering women.

Acknowledging Challenges and Emphasizing Necessity

Karim Aziz Malik, Chairman of the FPCCI Capital Office, and Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination, recognized the challenges faced in the pursuit of women’s empowerment in Pakistan. Despite these hurdles, they stressed its indispensable role in enhancing the country’s economic landscape. The officials urged the government to streamline policies and foster an enabling environment for small to medium businesses led by women.

Overcoming Obstacles Facing Women Entrepreneurs

Several members of the IWCCI expressed their concerns over the current interventions for women’s economic empowerment. They noted that these measures are insufficient to surmount all the impediments women entrepreneurs face in their path. The call for an enabling environment for women-led businesses was echoed during this meeting, highlighting the need for more significant steps towards women’s empowerment in Pakistan.