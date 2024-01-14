en English
Islamia University Bahawalpur Announces Significant Fee Reduction

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Islamia University Bahawalpur Announces Significant Fee Reduction

In an unprecedented move, the Syndicate of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) has announced a significant fee reduction for BS programs, lowering the costs by a substantial 25%. This progressive decision comes in light of acknowledging the financial hardships plaguing students in the region.

Driving Force Behind the Decision

The driving force behind this exceptional concession is none other than Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar. During a prior Syndicate meeting, Dr. Akhtar passionately advocated for the fee reduction, highlighting the pressing need to alleviate the financial strain on students.

Impact on Current and Future Students

The reduction is set to benefit the wave of students who have enrolled through the university’s recent admission campaign. But the benevolence of the university does not stop at mere fee reduction. In a bid to make the payment process less daunting, a flexible payment option has been introduced. This new method permits students to pay their semester fees in instalments, a significant departure from the traditional method of a single lump sum payment. This alternative payment approach is particularly tailored to aid students who might find the upfront payment of the entire fee arduous.

Additional Support Measures

Islamia University Bahawalpur has not stopped at fee reductions and flexible payments. In addition to these measures, the university has embarked on a mission to increase the number of scholarships available to students. They have applied for additional funds from various sources such as the Higher Education Commission, the Punjab Education Endowment Fund, and the Benazir Income Support Program. The collective aim of these measures is to ease the financial burden on students and make higher education more accessible to all.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

