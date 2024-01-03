Islamabad Senator Honors City’s ‘Real VIPs’ at Festive Event

Islamabad was brimming with holiday spirit as Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence, hosted a Christmas and New Year’s party at E-7 Park. The event, however, was not a typical festive gathering. It was a heartfelt tribute to the city’s sanitation workers, often overlooked but crucial cogs in the machinery that keeps the city clean, green, and functional. The senator’s gesture had a clear message: these men and women are the ‘real VIPs’ of our city.

Recognizing the Unseen Heroes of the City

The senator, also a representative of the Federal Capital, used the platform to honor the relentless service of two retiring workers, Yaqoob Masih and Saifur Rahman. Their commitment to their roles for over four decades was acknowledged with shields of appreciation, a symbol of the city’s gratitude for their dedication. The senator’s commendation of the sanitation staff’s contribution goes beyond mere words. It is a call to action, urging citizens to value and respect those that work tirelessly behind the scenes to maintain the urban landscape.

Equality, Respect, and the Vision of a Nation

Senator Sayed’s actions echo a deeper sentiment, resonating with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, the founder of Pakistan, who advocated for equality among all Pakistanis, irrespective of their religion, caste, or creed. The senator emphasized the symbolism of the white color on the National Flag, representing respect for non-Muslim citizens. This inclusivity, Sayed suggests, is a cornerstone of the nation’s identity.

A Tradition of Appreciation

This isn’t the first time the senator has organized such an event. In the past, he honored Manzoor Masih, another retiring sanitary worker, and other members of the sanitation staff. The recurring theme in these celebrations is a profound appreciation for the unsung heroes of the city, those who toil in the shadows to ensure a brighter, cleaner future for all.