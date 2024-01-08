Islamabad Club Encroaches on Murree Road: Unveiling Land Use Disputes

Shedding light on an ongoing land dispute in the heart of Pakistan’s capital, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has confirmed that a portion of Murree Road’s right of way has been used by the Islamabad Club for parking purposes since the 1990s. The club, which sits on a 352.8-acre plot leased from the CDA, has been under the microscope lately following inquiries by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed regarding its alleged illegal occupation of an additional 32.5 kanal adjacent to the club.

Regularizing Encroachments

The CDA’s directive to the Islamabad Club on February 24, 2023, served to address these encroachments, ordering the removal of violations along the Murree Road and the club’s fence. The club’s response acknowledged receipt of the notice, citing security concerns for its VIP guests as the reason for the delay in shifting their fence. Despite this, they assured the CDA that no permanent structures would be erected on the disputed land and that the fence would be relocated as per requirements.

Land Lease Terms and Club Governance

Interestingly, the Islamabad Club’s lease agreement with the CDA includes a nominal lease fee of Rs3 per acre per month. The club, established in 1967, initially functioned as a company but was taken over by the government in 1978. It now operates under the Islamabad Club (Administration) Ordinance 1978 and is managed by a committee appointed by the federal government. Despite this, the club does not receive any government grants and is a statutory body with the President of Pakistan as its patron.

Unresolved Issues

Despite the club’s assurances and the CDA’s directives, the issue of encroachments remains unresolved. The perennial problem of land encroachments in Islamabad brings to light the question of how public land is used and regulated, particularly when the users are influential entities such as the Islamabad Club. With the club’s VIP patronage and the CDA’s continued vigilance, the resolution of this issue is a matter of keen public interest.