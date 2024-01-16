Iran Targets Militant Group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

Iran has executed a military strike against the headquarters of the militant group, Jaish al-Adl, situated in Pakistan's Balochistan province, according to Iranian state media. The attack, claimed to have been carried out with drones and missiles, targeting two key bases, came just a day after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted similar strikes on bases in Syria and Iraq. Notably, an official confirmation or statement from the Pakistani government regarding the attack remains absent.

Persistent Threat of Jaish al-Adl

Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group, operates predominantly in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province and seeks greater rights for ethnic Baluchis in Iran. Over the years, the group has launched numerous attacks against Iranian security forces and has claimed responsibility for a recent attack on a police station, resulting in the death of at least 11 policemen. Sistan-Baluchistan, sharing borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, has a history of clashes between Iran’s security forces and Sunni militants, along with drug smugglers. The region, one of Iran’s poorest, is primarily inhabited by Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in predominantly Shia Iran.

Unacknowledged Strike and Rising Tensions

While Iran has categorically stated that it targeted the bases of Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan, the latter has not yet acknowledged the attack. This silence raises critical questions about the bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan and the potential implications of such cross-border military actions for regional security. The strikes occurred amidst heightened tensions in the region, fueling apprehensions of a broader spillover of the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The Implications for Regional Security

The absence of a response from Pakistan to this direct military action on its soil by Iran could signify a silent acceptance or a diplomatic quandary. Either way, it casts a spotlight on the complexities of counter-terrorism efforts, the delicate balance of regional security, and the intricate dance of diplomacy in an increasingly volatile region. Future developments and responses from the international community will be crucial in discerning the wider implications of these strikes.