Inspector General Police Punjab Initiates Sweeping Changes: Digitization and Social Inclusion

Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has embarked on a whirlwind tour of various police stations, offices, and development projects across the provincial capital. His unexpected presence was not merely supervisory but also a clear directive for the efficient and timely completion of ongoing works.

Focused Inspection of Development Projects

Among the projects that came under Dr. Anwar’s scrutiny were residential apartments at Qurban Police Lines, the Integrated Saiban Center, and new driving licensing centers at the Gaddafi Stadium. His inspection of these sites was meticulous, with emphasis on the swift and quality-driven execution of all projects.

Ensuring Operational Efficiency

During his visits, Dr. Anwar also reviewed the operational procedures at different police stations, ensuring that the rule of law was being maintained with utmost professionalism. His rigorous oversight also extended to individual cases, as exemplified by the triple homicide incident in Mandi Bahauddin. Dr. Anwar promptly demanded swift action, underscoring the need for justice to be served to the victims’ families.

Punjab Police Embraces Digitization

In a move that signifies a leap towards modernization, the Punjab Police, under the leadership of Dr. Anwar, has completely digitized its internal workings. Tasks that previously took weeks or months can now be accomplished in a matter of days or even hours. This transformation not only speeds up processes but also results in significant savings in stationery expenses and time.

Under this initiative, Dr. Anwar met with Chairman Faisal Yousuf of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the digitization of the Punjab Police Welfare Branch. This includes the HRMIS app, enabling officers to handle departmental matters, and an online ACR system for processing promotions.

A Step Toward Social Inclusion

In a landmark move toward social inclusion, Dr. Anwar laid the foundation stone for the Tahaffuz Darsgah, a school for transgender children in Lahore. This initiative, supported by a private welfare organization, marks a significant stride in the welfare and empowerment of the transgender community.