India’s Onion Export Ban Sends Global Market into a Tizzy

India, a leading global onion producer, has imposed export restrictions causing the price of onions to skyrocket and catalyzing a surge in smuggling operations. This crisis isn’t confined to India. Its ripple effects are being felt worldwide, with onion costs soaring, hitting consumers and markets alike.

Onion Prices and Export Limitations

Domestic onion inflation in India shot up by 74.17% in December, with prices per kilogram reaching up to Rs 90 in several cities. This sharp increase forced the government to ban exports. Onion prices spiked by 86.46% in November year-on-year, attributed to delayed arrival of kharif crops and unseasonal rains affecting crops in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Onion prices have started to soften this month, a trend expected to be reflected in January 2024’s inflation figure.

Impact on Neighbouring Countries

Pakistan’s federal government responded to India’s export ban by setting the minimum export price of onions at $1,200 per metric tonne to stabilize soaring domestic prices. This move, a dramatic increase from the previous $750 per metric tonne, aims to protect growers, regulate commodity prices, and prevent local growers from incurring losses. The former Chairman of Pakistan Fruit and Vegetables Exporters and Merchant Association stressed the need for market committees to control onion prices and recommended cultivating better onion varieties with extended shelf life.

Trade Relations with Bangladesh

India has agreed to meet Bangladesh’s request to import seven essential food commodities, including rice and wheat, provided Bangladesh pledges to import the designated quantities within the specified annual quota. India imposed this condition to prevent potential losses for Indian farmers if Bangladesh fails to import the stipulated quantities. India is also intent on setting a time limit for the import of these commodities, particularly onions, garlic, and ginger. Bangladesh had previously requested an annual import quota for 1.5 million tonnes of rice and 2.5 million tonnes of wheat from India, among other commodities. Adjustments were made subsequently to increase the quantities of some products. India is also considering setting an annual fixed quota for essential commodities like rice, wheat, and onions for Bangladesh.