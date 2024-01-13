en English
Asia

India’s Onion Crisis: A Game-Changer for Global Markets and Local Politics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
India’s Onion Crisis: A Game-Changer for Global Markets and Local Politics

In a rippling effect that spans countries and continents, a crisis unfolds in India over soaring onion prices and its global implications. As one of the world’s leading onion producers, India has imposed restrictions on onion exports. This decision has not only resulted in smuggling and price escalations but also affected local and international markets alike.

India’s Onion Crisis: More Than Meets the Eye

The Indian government’s embargo on onion exports from December 8, 2023, until March 2024 came as a response to domestic prices doubling in three months due to production drops. The resulting price surge in neighboring Pakistan has seen quality onions reach Rs240 per kg in domestic markets. The situation has been capitalized upon by Pakistani exporters, leading to further price hikes.

Interestingly, the increase in onion prices in Bangladesh has been almost 100% due to India’s export ban. Onions, a dietary staple in many Indian states, have a historical significance in Indian politics. Price fluctuations have been known to sway election outcomes. With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a difficult decision on how to handle the onion crisis.

The Fallout: Protests and Potential Political Turmoil

India’s government is wary of lifting the export ban due to the current supply situation and plummeting prices. Retail onion prices have declined by 33%, while retail onion inflation rose by 86.46% in November. Farmers, in response to the ban, have taken to the streets in protest. Sharad Pawar, chief of the Indian Nationalist Congress Party, has joined the farmers in their protest against the government, criticizing its disrespect for the farmers’ hard work and expressing solidarity with them.

Global Repercussions and the Future

While India’s onion crisis is a local issue, its effects are felt globally. The ban’s impact has reached as far as Bangladesh, causing nearly a 100% increase in onion prices. As this crisis unfolds, it presents a unique challenge for the Indian government and a potential game-changer for the upcoming elections.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

