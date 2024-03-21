India's IARI Calls for Action Against Pakistan's Illegal Cultivation of Protected Basmati Varieties

Amidst soaring basmati rice exports, India's Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has raised concerns over the unauthorized cultivation of its high-yielding basmati rice varieties in Pakistan. IARI Director, A.K. Singh, has demanded legal measures against Pakistani seed firms to safeguard Indian farmers and exporters' interests. This call for action highlights the cross-border seed piracy affecting India's projected $5.5 billion basmati export market in 2023-24.

Illegal Cultivation and Renaming of IARI Varieties

Pakistan's agricultural sector has been found to grow popular IARI-bred basmati varieties such as Pusa Basmati 1121 (PB 1121), PB 1509, and newer versions like PB 1847 and PB 1886, without authorization. These varieties, crucial to India's basmati exports, have been renamed and marketed in Pakistan, undermining India's agricultural innovations and breeder's rights. The illegal cultivation began with PB 1121, known for its extra-long kernel length, and has since expanded to include other high-yielding varieties, posing a direct challenge to India's basmati rice export dominance.

Impact on India's Basmati Rice Industry

The cultivation of IARI's protected varieties in Pakistan not only infringes on India's intellectual property rights but also threatens the country's stronghold in the global basmati rice market. India's basmati rice exports, significant to its economy, could face competition from illegally cultivated and potentially cheaper Pakistani basmati rice. Furthermore, Pakistan's basmati exports have seen an increase, partly due to the Pakistani rupee's depreciation, allowing them to offer competitive prices in key markets such as the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Legal and Market Challenges

IARI's varieties are protected under the Seeds Act, 1966, and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Act, 2001, which restricts the cultivation of these varieties to the officially demarcated Geographical Indication area within India. The unauthorized cultivation in Pakistan raises legal and ethical questions, highlighting the need for stringent measures to protect India's agricultural research and farmers' interests. The situation also emphasizes the importance of international cooperation and legal frameworks to address cross-border agricultural intellectual property infringements.

As India and Pakistan navigate this complex issue, the future of basmati rice exports hangs in the balance. The unauthorized cultivation of IARI varieties in Pakistan not only challenges India's agricultural innovations but also poses a threat to the livelihoods of Indian farmers and the overall economy. This situation calls for a collaborative approach to protect intellectual property rights and ensure fair trade practices in the global agricultural market. The resolution of this dispute could set a precedent for handling similar cases of agricultural intellectual property rights infringement, ensuring that the hard work and innovation of scientists and farmers are respected and protected worldwide.