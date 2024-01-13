en English
Agriculture

Indian Onion Export Restrictions Cause Global Concern

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
In a surprising turn of events, India, a leading global onion producer, has prolonged the $800-per-tonne price cap for onion exports to Bangladesh until March of the upcoming year. This unexpected move has led to a sudden price surge in Bangladesh’s onion market. Local traders, in response, have started hoarding onions, driving prices through the roof. While the government has initiated market raids and imposed fines on price manipulators, previous attempts to stabilize prices have proven futile. The need for alternative onion import sources and the resolution of the ongoing Letter of Credit (LC) crisis is pressing to ensure continuous onion supply and prevent skyrocketing prices that burden ordinary citizens.

India’s Export Restrictions on Agricultural Commodities

The Indian government has shown no intention of lifting export restrictions on various agricultural commodities, including sugar, wheat, rice, and onions. These restrictions aim to boost domestic availability and price control. In recent times, the government has banned white rice exports and levied a 20% export duty on par-boiled rice to enhance domestic supplies. Despite efforts to sell surplus rice in the open market, retail rice prices have escalated, prompting the government to mull over measures to address this increase. Wheat exports have been banned since May 2022, but India is projected to yield a record 114 million tonnes of wheat in the 2023-24 season. The government has also refrained from providing any quota for sugar exports for the current season. In line with their policy, the government is not considering lifting restrictions on onion exports, predicting a spike in domestic prices if done so. It’s worth noting that the mandi prices for onions have seen a significant drop since the export ban.

Implications of the Export Restrictions

India’s prolonged restrictions on onion exports have caused the price of onions to skyrocket in Bangladesh. The government has kick-started the process of importing 52,000 metric tonnes of onion from India to curb the local market price. The Ministry of Commerce has undertaken various initiatives to control onion prices and increase imports from alternate countries. The business community has also been urged to act responsibly and not exploit the situation for profit. The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) is conducting countrywide drives to control the prices of essential commodities, including onions. India’s 40% export duty on onions has led to an increase in the price of local onions in Bangladesh. To address this issue, the government has green-lighted the import of onions from nine other countries, including China, Egypt, Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Myanmar, Thailand, Netherlands, and the UAE. The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission has proposed the withdrawal of the existing 10% duty on onion imports to cool down the market heated up by India’s export restrictions.

Future Outlook

The Indian Ministry of Commerce has set a Minimum Export Price (MEP) of $1200 per metric ton for onions and shallots at freight on board (FOB) to control local prices. The export of onions will only be permitted under Advance Payment terms. Local onion prices have surged to over Rs. 240 per kg due to increased buying by exporters, spurred by India’s restriction on onion exports until March 2024. Exporters are even resorting to purchasing limited supply of Iranian and Kabul onions to meet export demand, indicating a complex situation that calls for urgent measures.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

