India

India Fortifies Border Security with Indigenous Anti-Drone System

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:41 am EST
India Fortifies Border Security with Indigenous Anti-Drone System

In an unprecedented move to fortify its western frontier, India is gearing up to deploy an advanced, homegrown anti-drone system within the next half year. This decisive action is a response to the escalating issue of arms and narcotics smuggling from Pakistan, facilitated by the increasing use of drones.

Countering Aerial Threats

The indigenous anti-drone technology, currently under rigorous testing, proposes three distinct implementation options. Depending on the situational requirements, a singular method or a blend of technologies will be employed to secure the entire border. Over the past year, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intercepted 90 drones, most of them in Punjab, indicating the pressing need for such a system.

(Read Also: Remembering Lehri: Pakistan Celebrates the Birth Anniversary of a Cinema Legend

Addressing Border Infiltration

Simultaneously, to address the growing concern of illegal migration and trafficking along the India-Myanmar border, India plans to discontinue the free movement regime (FMR). The FMR, in its current form, permits visa-free travel for local tribes within a 16-kilometer radius of the border. However, its misuse has prompted plans to make visas obligatory for Myanmar nationals entering through the land border.

Confronting the Drone Challenge

The deployment of this anti-drone system is a reaction to the significant challenges posed by the infiltration of drones carrying contraband into Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Smugglers have now adapted to this development by turning to smaller Chinese-made drones and alternative routes, but the BSF has managed to thwart their efforts through enhanced surveillance and intelligence.

(Read Also: Pakistan’s HEC Extends Deadline for Centralised IT Apprenticeship Test)

This strategic move towards strengthening India’s border security is a testament to the nation’s commitment to tackle cross-border crime and ensure domestic security. Whether it’s the anti-drone system or the changes in the FMR, these steps mark a significant milestone in India’s continued efforts to safeguard its borders from a range of threats.

India Pakistan Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

