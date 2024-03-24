India Alarmed as Pakistan Cultivates Pirated Basmati Rice Varieties, Threatening Export Dominance

Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) scientists and exporters have expressed serious concerns over Pakistan's illegal cultivation of proprietary Indian basmati rice varieties. This development has come to light through promotional YouTube videos from Pakistani seed companies, showcasing these high-yielding varieties in regions like Multan, Bahawalnagar, and Hafizabad, posing a potential threat to India's lucrative basmati rice export market.

Background and Impact

Despite a general decline in India's merchandise and agricultural produce exports, basmati rice exports have witnessed a remarkable increase, with projections indicating a potential record-breaking fiscal year. The unauthorized use of IARI-developed varieties in Pakistan, however, threatens this upward trend. The videos revealing the cultivation of these varieties in Pakistan have particularly alarmed IARI scientists, given the significant market share India holds in the global basmati rice trade.

Pakistan's Basmati Exports and Competitive Edge

Although Pakistan's basmati exports have seen a decline, the country still maintains a strong presence in the European and UK markets, primarily through its Super Basmati variety. The adoption of IARI varieties, combined with Pakistan's competitive currency advantage and increasing adoption of parboiling technology, could enhance Pakistan's position in key markets, challenging India's dominance. This shift could potentially disrupt market dynamics, especially in West Asian countries where India currently leads, largely due to consumer preferences for parboiled basmati rice.

Legal Protections and Future Considerations

India's Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Act of 2001 provides a legal framework to protect the interests of Indian farmers and plant breeders. However, the act's effectiveness is challenged by the cross-border piracy of seed varieties. The situation calls for strategic measures to safeguard India's basmati rice exports and address the unauthorized cultivation of its proprietary varieties in Pakistan. Strengthening legal protections and enhancing surveillance of intellectual property rights violations are critical steps towards maintaining India's export dominance in the basmati rice market.