IMF Approves $700 Million Tranche to Aid Pakistan’s Economic Recovery

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has endorsed the release of the second tranche under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan, a substantial sum of $700 million. This approval escalates the total disbursements under the SBA to a significant $1.9 billion. The IMF’s deputy managing director, Antoinette Sayeh, indicates that Pakistan is manifesting preliminary signs of economic recovery, with increased activity and diminished external pressures.

Financial Recovery Amidst Challenges

Pakistan has achieved a primary surplus in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, backed by robust revenue performance and federal spending restraint, despite complications posed by provincial spending. Sayeh stressed the significance of continued revenue mobilization and spending discipline as crucial strategies for maintaining budgeted surplus and achieving debt goals. She advocated for comprehensive reforms, particularly targeting non-filers and under-taxed sectors, to create fiscal space for social and development spending.

IMF’s Recommendations for a Stable Economy

The IMF has cautioned that inflation continues to remain high and has thus advised the State Bank of Pakistan to sustain a tight stance to moderate inflation levels. Recommendations also include a market-determined exchange rate, reestablishment of foreign reserves, and vigilant financial sector oversight. Despite the nation being close to default last year, entering the SBA has successfully helped prevent a sovereign default. As of January 5, the State Bank of Pakistan held $8.1 billion in foreign reserves, with total national reserves standing at $13.2 billion after recent debt repayments.

Looking Towards a Positive Future

The latest IMF tranche is anticipated to elevate Pakistan’s reserves to a six-month high. The IMF projects a 2% growth for Pakistan in the current fiscal year and expects inflation to decline to 18.5% by June 2024. The current account deficit might heighten to 1.5% of GDP in FY24, but with sustained policy and reform, inflation is expected to revert to target levels and growth should fortify in the medium term.