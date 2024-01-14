en English
Economy

ICCI President Encourages Entrepreneurship among Pakistani Students at GSEA

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
ICCI President Encourages Entrepreneurship among Pakistani Students at GSEA

In a clarion call for innovation and self-reliance, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), urged Pakistani students to embrace entrepreneurship. The remarks were made during the Pakistan National Finals of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA), an event aimed at nurturing the next generation of business leaders.

Fostering Entrepreneurship in Pakistan

Organized jointly by the Entrepreneurs Organization Islamabad and the ICCI, the GSEA is a platform for young minds to showcase their entrepreneurial spirit and innovative ideas. The essence of Bakhtawari’s message was the critical need for more entrepreneurs in Pakistan, a nation grappling with rapid population growth and limited job opportunities provided by the government.

He emphasized that entrepreneurship is the key to unlocking prosperity, not just for the individual, but also for the nation’s economy. By creating businesses, young entrepreneurs would drive job creation, spearhead innovation, and spark economic growth.

Calling for Supportive Policies and Initiatives

Bakhtawari also highlighted the role of governmental and financial institutions in fostering entrepreneurship. He urged the government to formulate policies that encourage youth entrepreneurship. Commercial banks were also called upon to provide low-cost business loans to assist young entrepreneurs in kick-starting their ventures.

The ICCI President commended the Entrepreneurs Organization Islamabad for its role in mentoring student entrepreneurs and unlocking their potential. His sentiments were echoed by Taimur Adil, President of the Entrepreneur Organization Islamabad Chapter, who reiterated the commitment to nurturing entrepreneurs and underscored the importance of the GSEA in shaping future business leaders.

The Winning Edge

The event culminated with Saad Siddiqui of Edversity clinching the top spot in the competition. With this win, Siddiqui is set to represent Pakistan in the regional competition in Oman, further spotlighting Pakistan’s emerging entrepreneurial talent on a global stage.

The GSEA Pakistan National Finals is a testament to the potential of entrepreneurship in transforming lives and economies. It serves as an encouraging platform for young entrepreneurs in Pakistan, exposing them to global practices and a network of like-minded individuals.

Economy Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Economy

