ICCI and UNICEF Join Forces To Address Societal Challenges in Pakistan

In a significant move towards social upliftment and economic empowerment, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has joined hands with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to address key societal challenges in Pakistan. The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims at making strides towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The MoU was signed by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri, President of ICCI, and Abdullah A. Fadil, UNICEF Representative Pakistan.

Addressing Key Societal Issues

The partnership is committed to tackling major issues such as health, education, child protection, skills development, climate change, nutrition, water, sanitation, hygiene, and social protection. This comprehensive initiative not only targets economic empowerment of the marginalized but also aims to strengthen various sectors that are crucial for sustainable development.

ICCI's Role in the Partnership

ICCI, under the leadership of President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri, has pledged to mobilize its members to support UNICEF's initiatives for children's rights and the upliftment of neglected societal segments. The business community, through this partnership, is expected to play an active role in contributing to the goals of empowering the underprivileged and creating a more inclusive society.

UNICEF's Contribution

UNICEF, on the other hand, will provide technical assistance to ICCI for sensitizing the business community about child protection and incorporating out-of-school children into the formal education system. This strategic intervention is set to further the cause of children's rights and ensure that every child has access to quality education.

The partnership between ICCI and UNICEF is a testament to the power of collaborative efforts in addressing societal challenges and driving sustainable development. Through this initiative, the two organizations hope to create a ripple effect, triggering similar partnerships and collective actions that contribute to a better future for Pakistan.