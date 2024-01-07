en English
Law

Hyderabad’s SSP Directs Regular Use of Tech for Police Attendance Monitoring

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has ushered in a digital era for the Sindh police by instructing for the regular use of Point Me software to monitor police attendance. The software, introduced by Sindh police, offers a systematic approach to keeping track of staff attendance, bringing in transparency and accountability.

Training Session Spearheaded by Inspector Asghar Jamali

To ensure smooth integration and usage of the Point Me software, a training session was held for IT Operators and Head Moharars. The session was led by Inspector Asghar Jamali from the IT Branch, who is instrumental in driving the adoption of digital tools within the police department. Jamali emphasized on the need to maintain records of crimes, recoveries, and other relevant data in the Police Report Management System (PRMS), an essential tool for effective policing.

Demonstration and Digitization Drive

The training included a demonstration on how to use the Point Me software and the PRMS, laying the groundwork for the digital leap. The attendees were also instructed to digitize all paper-based records into PRMS, a move aimed to streamline information access and management within the law enforcement system.

Support and Future Applications

Inspector Jamali assured the trainees that they could seek his assistance if they encountered any difficulties while using the software systems. His assurance comes as a reassurance to many who may be apprehensive about the transition from traditional methods to tech-aided processes. The introduction of Point Me software and the digitization drive marks the beginning of a digital transformation in Sindh police, promising a future of efficient and transparent operations.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

