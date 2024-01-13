Hyderabad DC Proposes Peoples Bus Service for Universities and Pink Bus Service for Women

In the bustling city of Hyderabad, a proposal has been made that could greatly impact the daily routine of thousands of students and residents. Tariq Qureshi, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Hyderabad, has penned an official request to the Secretary of the Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department. The crux of the request: to initiate the Peoples Bus Service for three public sector universities situated in the Jamshoro district, as well as one in Tandojam, Hyderabad.

Universities in Focus

The universities that this proposed service would benefit include the Sindh University, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Jamshoro, in addition to the Sindh Agriculture University in Tandojam. These educational institutions are home to thousands of students, many of whom commute daily from various parts of the city and beyond. The lack of reliable public transport has been a long-standing issue for these students and often hampers their academic pursuits.

A Lifeline for the Community

DC Qureshi emphasized the importance of providing a reliable bus transportation system for the students and residents commuting from these educational institutions to the city. He stated that public transport serves as an essential lifeline for the community, particularly in facilitating the daily commute of students and the general public between the universities and the city. Currently, due to the lack of quality public transport, many students and residents are forced to rely on expensive and often unreliable alternatives.

Additional Proposals

Alongside the initiation of the Peoples Bus Service, DC Qureshi also suggested launching the Pink Bus Service exclusively for women in Hyderabad. This service is intended to ensure their safety and comfort during daily commutes, addressing another significant issue in the public transport sector.

In conclusion, this proposal, if implemented, could bring a significant change in the daily transportation scenario in Hyderabad. It would not only facilitate daily commutes but also ensure safety and comfort for all passengers, thereby improving the quality of life for thousands of residents.