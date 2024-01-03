en English
Business

Hyderabad Business Leaders Demand Urgent Action on Lingering Issues

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Hyderabad Business Leaders Demand Urgent Action on Lingering Issues

In a display of mounting frustration and dissatisfaction, Hyderabad’s business community has voiced concerns over the lack of progress in addressing longstanding issues, despite the formation of a coordination committee two months prior. The issues range from neglect of Site Hyderabad, a business hub grappling with problems for over two decades, to unchecked encroachments and inadequate infrastructure.

Calling for Urgent Solutions

Business leaders have criticized the civil bureaucracy, labeling them as more of an obstacle than an ally in their pursuit of progress. Despite the caretaker Sindh Chief Minister’s team’s efforts, the business community contends that their actions have resulted in little tangible improvement. There is a disconnect between the formation of committees and the actual resolution of issues.

Highlighting Specific Issues

The President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) underscored the urgency of the situation. He noted that the previous elected government had approved funds for the restoration of Site Hyderabad’s infrastructure. However, these funds have yet to be released, a delay that impedes progress. Additionally, he stressed the need for comprehensive technical reports addressing storm and sewage management and the demarcation of land allotted to industrialists.

Unresolved Concerns

Unchecked encroachment in the industrial area, a growing population’s need for a developed graveyard, and poor infrastructure leading to accidents and street crimes remain major concerns for the business community. The HCSTSI President also highlighted the need for an Express Feeder to address power supply issues, a critical measure to aid small industries grappling with power load shedding.

In the face of these challenges, the business leaders of Hyderabad continue to call for prompt and effective solutions. The need for tangible progress is more urgent than ever as the city’s business community seeks to overcome decades of neglect and drive towards a prosperous future.

Business Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

