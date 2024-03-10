Hundreds of Afghan Migrants Expelled by Pakistan Return Home via Torkham Border

Amidst rising tensions and stricter immigration policies in neighboring countries, Afghanistan witnessed the return of approximately 471 Afghan migrants on Thursday, following their expulsion by Pakistan. The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of Afghanistan announced these returns, marking a significant moment in the ongoing saga of Afghan migration challenges. This development comes as both Pakistan and Iran have tightened their grip on Afghan migrants, frequently citing the absence of proper residency documentation as the primary cause for expulsion.

Advertisment

Background and Immediate Causes

The expulsion of Afghan migrants by Pakistan is not a new phenomenon. In recent years, both documented and undocumented Afghans have faced detention and expulsion as Islamabad ramps up efforts to address what it perceives as a security concern. Pakistani officials have consistently pointed to the lack of legal residency documents as the main reason for these expulsions. Despite this stance, the move has attracted criticism, highlighting the precarious situation of Afghan nationals in the region.

Regional Implications and Responses

Advertisment

The current situation underscores the broader challenges faced by Afghan migrants in neighboring countries. With Pakistan and Iran imposing strict restrictions, many Afghans find themselves caught in a dire situation, compounded by the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan. This geopolitical context adds layers of complexity to the plight of Afghan migrants, affecting bilateral relations and the regional approach to migration and refugee issues.

Looking Ahead

The return of these Afghan migrants via the Torkham border is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges and human cost associated with migration in the region. As Afghanistan continues to grapple with internal challenges and the international community observes, the fate of Afghan migrants remains uncertain. The situation calls for a nuanced and compassionate approach, recognizing the dire circumstances that lead to such migrations and the need for constructive dialogue and cooperation between neighboring countries.