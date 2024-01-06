Gwadar Development Authority Launches Committee to Boost Tourism Sector

In a strategic move to bolster the tourism sector, the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) in Pakistan has formed a dedicated Tourism Committee. The committee, led by the Director Administration, and featuring key members such as the Director of Finance and the Director of Urban Planning, is set to identify and promote tourism prospects in the port city of Gwadar.

Revitalizing Gwadar’s Tourism Industry

The GDA’s governing body has given green light to a comprehensive tourism policy with a vision to rejuvenate and expand the tourism industry, thereby boosting revenue. The policy is crafted with a particular emphasis on local-private partnerships, ease of doing business, innovation, sustainability, service quality enhancement, and the safeguarding of tourists’ rights in Gwadar. The formation of this committee is anticipated to support tourism development and job creation, addressing the modern necessities of the industry while also considering the input of various stakeholders.

Policy Highlights and Future Plans

The policy also entails the introduction of new tourism activities and the regulation of existing ones. As part of its mandate, the committee will set up a tourism wing, ascertain manpower requirements, and review potential tourist sites in line with Gwadar’s Master Plan. A comprehensive case study will be conducted to assess opportunities for amplifying tourism, which includes the promotion of historical and cultural sites, pristine beaches, food streets, water sports, and ferry services.

GDA’s Commitment to Tourism Development

The GDA is committed to the development of these attractions and the provision of requisite facilities to accommodate both local and international visitors. The move signifies Gwadar’s commitment to enhancing its scenic coastline and offering a unique blend of cultural, historical, and recreational attractions, in a bid to position itself as a premier tourist destination.