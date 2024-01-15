en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Government to Withdraw Guddu and Nandipur Power Plants from Privatization List, Considering Handover to PSO for Arrears Settlement

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
Government to Withdraw Guddu and Nandipur Power Plants from Privatization List, Considering Handover to PSO for Arrears Settlement

Pakistan’s caretaker government has taken a decisive step, overturning a 2018 decision to privatize the Nandipur and Guddu power plants. Instead of the previously planned privatization, the government is contemplating a proposal to transfer the ownership of these facilities to Pakistan State Oil (PSO). The aim is to settle the outstanding dues owed to gas companies, an issue that has been a financial thorn in the government’s side.

Resolving Outstanding Debts

This surprising move by the government is driven by the need to address the financial obligations tied to the power plants. The two power plants have accumulated unpaid bills from the gas companies, forming a debt that the government aims to eradicate via this transfer. The decision marks a significant shift in strategy, with the government essentially taking back the privatization decision previously sanctioned by the cabinet committee.

Shift in Ownership

By transferring the power plants to PSO, the government plans to resolve the longstanding issue of arrears owed to the gas companies. This action is in direct contrast to the previous decision in 2018, where the cabinet committee had decided on privatization. The reversal of this decision now means the power plants will not be privatized but instead, be under the ownership of PSO.

Final Approval Pending

The Ministry of Energy, Petroleum, and Privatization Commission have given their nod to remove the power plants from the privatization list. However, the final approval is still pending from the federal cabinet. Should the cabinet give their approval, this would mark an innovative approach by the government to handle the financial obligations of the power plants.

0
Business Energy Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
Odd Burger Corporation Faces Audit Delay Amid CFO Resignation
Breaking news from the corporate world as Odd Burger Corporation, a vegan fast-food chain and food technology company, is grappling with an audit delay. The company anticipates missing the January 29, 2024, deadline for filing its Annual Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, including related Management Discussion & Analysis, and
Odd Burger Corporation Faces Audit Delay Amid CFO Resignation
Bermuda's Invisible Fence Ltd Set for New Ownership as Founders Step Down
3 mins ago
Bermuda's Invisible Fence Ltd Set for New Ownership as Founders Step Down
Gerry Browne Jewellers Set to Close as Owners Head for Retirement
3 mins ago
Gerry Browne Jewellers Set to Close as Owners Head for Retirement
Bermuda's Job Market Shows Signs of Recovery Post-Covid
2 mins ago
Bermuda's Job Market Shows Signs of Recovery Post-Covid
London Stocks Take a Downturn Amid Disappointing Financial Updates
3 mins ago
London Stocks Take a Downturn Amid Disappointing Financial Updates
Optimal Blue Report Shows Decrease in Mortgage Rates and Rise in Refinance Volumes
3 mins ago
Optimal Blue Report Shows Decrease in Mortgage Rates and Rise in Refinance Volumes
Latest Headlines
World News
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
2 mins
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
2 mins
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
3 mins
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
3 mins
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
3 mins
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
3 mins
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
3 mins
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
4 mins
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
4 mins
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
28 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
49 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app