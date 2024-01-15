Government to Withdraw Guddu and Nandipur Power Plants from Privatization List, Considering Handover to PSO for Arrears Settlement

Pakistan’s caretaker government has taken a decisive step, overturning a 2018 decision to privatize the Nandipur and Guddu power plants. Instead of the previously planned privatization, the government is contemplating a proposal to transfer the ownership of these facilities to Pakistan State Oil (PSO). The aim is to settle the outstanding dues owed to gas companies, an issue that has been a financial thorn in the government’s side.

Resolving Outstanding Debts

This surprising move by the government is driven by the need to address the financial obligations tied to the power plants. The two power plants have accumulated unpaid bills from the gas companies, forming a debt that the government aims to eradicate via this transfer. The decision marks a significant shift in strategy, with the government essentially taking back the privatization decision previously sanctioned by the cabinet committee.

Shift in Ownership

By transferring the power plants to PSO, the government plans to resolve the longstanding issue of arrears owed to the gas companies. This action is in direct contrast to the previous decision in 2018, where the cabinet committee had decided on privatization. The reversal of this decision now means the power plants will not be privatized but instead, be under the ownership of PSO.

Final Approval Pending

The Ministry of Energy, Petroleum, and Privatization Commission have given their nod to remove the power plants from the privatization list. However, the final approval is still pending from the federal cabinet. Should the cabinet give their approval, this would mark an innovative approach by the government to handle the financial obligations of the power plants.