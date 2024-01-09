Government Officials Visit Injured Policemen in Wake of Bajaur Bomb Blast

In the wake of the devastating bomb blast in Bajaur, a high-profile delegation led by Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan made their way to the Lady Reading Hospital. Their express purpose: to stand by their men in uniform, injured in the line of duty.

Tragedy Strikes Bajaur

The incident unfolded as a police truck, transporting approximately 25 officers to an anti-polio campaign in Bajaur district, fell victim to a bomb attack. The blast claimed the lives of five brave officers and left at least 20 others wounded. In the aftermath, injured officers were transferred to various hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Officials Rally Around Injured Policemen

Amid the crisis, a gesture of solidarity emerged. Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan visited the injured officers at Lady Reading Hospital. They journeyed through the surgical emergency ward, meeting each officer in person to inquire about their health and the level of care being provided.

Government’s Commitment to Its Police Force

This visit by senior officials is more than a mere courtesy; it signals the government’s deep-seated concern for its police force’s well-being. It is a testament to their commitment to provide support to those who risk their lives for the safety of the community. This incident, while tragic, has underscored the resilience of Pakistan’s law enforcement and the unyielding support they receive from their leaders.