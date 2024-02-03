Gold Rates Decline in Pakistan: Latest Updates February 3rd

Gold prices in Pakistan have taken a significant dip, with the price of 24 karat gold per tola decreasing by Rs.1,700, settling at Rs.216,000 on Saturday. This is a noticeable fall from the previous trading day's price of Rs.217,700. The price for 10 grams of 24 karat gold also experienced a drop by Rs.1,458, closing at Rs.185,185, down from Rs.186,643.
Impact on 22 Karat Gold and Silver
The decline in prices also affected 22 karat gold, with 10 grams now priced at Rs.169,753, compared to the previous Rs.171,089. However, silver prices both per tola and for ten grams remained steady at Rs.2,600 and Rs.2,229.08 respectively. Internationally, gold prices saw a decline, dropping by $15 to $2,059 from $2,074.
Weekly Inflation in Pakistan Sees a Slight Decrease
In addition to the update on gold prices, the data indicates that Pakistan's weekly inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), decreased by 0.28 percent for combined consumption groups in the week ending on February 1. The SPI for the lowest consumption group experienced a drop by 0.85 percent, while other groups saw declines ranging from 0.06 to 0.71 percent. This data is based on the SPI covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items.
Anticipation of the Next General Elections
The upcoming general elections in Pakistan are also a subject of discussion, though the report does not provide specific details about political parties or predictions. However, the high inflation rate is expected to influence the elections, with political parties addressing inflation in their manifestos. Economic pundits and global institutions predict a gradual easing of inflation in the coming months, potentially offering relief to the public. This development is significant, given the 39.45 percent annual increase in short-term inflation driven by surging energy and food prices.