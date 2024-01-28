Gilgit-Baltistan Students Rise Against Pakistani Regime's Neglect

Students from the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), currently pursuing their higher education in universities sprawled across Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), recently took to the streets of Muzaffrabad. Their demonstration, staged in front of the Muzaffrabad Press Club, was a loud outcry against the Pakistani regime's long-standing neglect and ill-treatment of the GB populace.

The Grievances

The students' protest was a manifestation of their pent-up frustration over the dearth of basic amenities in GB - a region otherwise known for its natural beauty and touristic appeal. Electricity, health services, clean water, and internet access - the pillars of a modern, developed society - are rare commodities in GB. Their protest highlighted the glaring irony of Pakistan profiting from GB's rich natural resources and tourism potential, while its residents continue to be deprived of their fundamental rights.

Leadership Hypocrisy Exposed

The protestors also made a stinging observation on the hypocrisy of Pakistani leaders, who have been vocal advocates for human rights in regions such as Palestine, yet turn a blind eye to the sufferings of their own citizens. The Pakistani media, accused of overlooking the plight of GB, was not spared from the students' criticism.

United in Protest

The GB students pledged solidarity with their peers in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and across Pakistan and PoK. They collectively emphasized the dire state of education in PoK, where teachers and staff are not only denied basic rights but also face stagnant salaries amidst rising inflation. Furthermore, the students vowed to continue their protest, undeterred by internet shutdowns and other obstacles.

A Plea for Basic Rights

The protestors presented a list of 15 demands, including the restoration of wheat subsidy, internal autonomy, royalty shares in the Diamer Bhasha dam, revocation of various taxes, returning land ownership rights to locals, revocation of leases granted to outsiders for exploitation of minerals, and provision of basic medical and educational facilities to the region. Their protest has now entered the third consecutive day, with large-scale demonstrations against Pakistan's regime occurring in various districts.