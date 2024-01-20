GCWUS and SCCI Unite to Offer Free Tuition to Matric Students in Government Schools

In an unprecedented move, the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU underscores a joint commitment to provide free tuition to matriculation students in government schools. This initiative is not just about alleviating the financial burden on parents; it is about ensuring that academically weaker students are not left behind in their educational journey.

University's Approach to Education and Community Service

Vice Chancellor of GCWUS, Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, announced that students from the university's education department would serve as teachers for 9th and 10th-grade girls in various Sialkot schools. This move aligns with GCWUS's mission to integrate social service with higher education and training for girls. The synergy of the initiative respects the twin pillars of empowerment: education and community service.

Building on a Successful Pilot Project

This initiative is not a spur-of-the-moment decision. It is built on the success of a pilot project rolled out in 2019, led by the GCWUS ORIC Department. The pilot project set the course for this groundbreaking collaboration and demonstrated that such a model could indeed work.

Endorsements and Commitment

The MoU has received high praise from SCCI Education Committee Chairman Dr. Khurram Anwar Khawaja and SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, both hailing it as a revolutionary step towards enhancing educational opportunities. The GCWUS delegation at the signing ceremony comprised several university officials, a testament to the institution's commitment to this educational endeavor. This initiative, in partnership with other institutions, promises a brighter future for the students of Sialkot.