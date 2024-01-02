en English
Business

FPCCI Delegation’s Strategic Meeting with Punjab Governor: A Step Forward for Pakistan’s Economy

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
FPCCI Delegation’s Strategic Meeting with Punjab Governor: A Step Forward for Pakistan’s Economy

In a significant move, a delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), including Federal Minister of Commerce and Industry Gohar Ijaz, Federal Minister of Finance Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, and Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce S. M. Tanveer, engaged in a strategic conversation with Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House in Lahore. The meeting was not only a congratulatory gesture towards the recently elected members of the FPCCI but also a testament to the federation’s pivotal role in the nation’s economic growth through the consistent promotion of business activities.

The Governor’s Overtures

During the meeting, Governor Rehman expressed that the Governor’s House remains an open forum for discussions with traders. He emphasized the importance of developing industry and business as a primary driver for socio-economic advancement and lauded the caretaker government’s initiatives for public welfare and trade promotion.

Boosting Exports: A Priority

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the governor’s emphasis on the potential for increasing Pakistan’s exports in sectors like agriculture and fisheries. He stressed the need for enhanced focus on exports as a strategy to boost revenue, business, and employment opportunities in the country. In this context, the governor acknowledged the proactive initiatives by Dr. Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industries, aimed at boosting exports.

Unleashing Potential Through Digital Transformation

Adding a feather to the cap, the Pakistan Cables Loyalty Club mobile app clinched the 11th FPCCI Award in the category of Digital Transformation and Technology. The award was presented by the Governor of KP, Haji Ghulam Ali to Mohammad Ahad, Assistant Manager Marketing & Brands, Pakistan Cables Ltd. The app provides a convenient platform for Loyalty Club members to submit and redeem points, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to digital transformation and innovation.

In conclusion, the meeting between the FPCCI delegation and Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman underscored the critical role of business and industry in driving Pakistan’s socio-economic growth. It also outlined the imperative of fostering a conducive environment for exports and leveraging technology for business development, thereby promising a brighter future for the Pakistani economy.

Business Economy Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

