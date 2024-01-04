Fourth Sri Lanka-Pakistan Defence Dialogue Strengthens Bilateral Ties

The fourth Sri Lanka-Pakistan Defence Dialogue was held at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, on January 3rd. The event was chaired by Sri Lankan Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne and his Pakistani counterpart, Lieutenant General (Retired) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan. This platform allowed both nations to evaluate progress on previous deliberations and formulate resolutions for pending issues.

Enhancing Bilateral Defence Ties

Key topics discussed during the course of the dialogue included strengthening training exchange programs, bilateral defence exercises, addressing mutual security concerns, and enhancing maritime cooperation. The sharing of military technological expertise was also a significant point of discussion. The Defence Dialogue is an instrumental platform for strengthening the bilateral relationship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, building on the historical, cultural, and diplomatic ties that underpin their strategic partnership.

Significance of the Defence Dialogue

The Defence Dialogue was attended by senior officials from the Defence Ministry, commanders of the Tri Forces, and the Chief of National Intelligence, highlighting the importance of this dialogue in advancing mutual interests and security cooperation between the two nations. The dialogue also served as a significant platform for fostering and solidifying the strong ties between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, rooted in historical, cultural, and diplomatic affinities and evolved into a cornerstone of the strategic partnership between both countries.

Building on Historical, Cultural, and Diplomatic Ties

