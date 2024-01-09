Former Pakistani President Condemns Terrorist Attack on Polio Workers

The former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, has vehemently condemned a recent terrorist attack in Bajaur, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The brutal assault targeted volunteers who were selflessly working towards polio eradication. Tragically, the incident led to the death of police officers who were bravely performing their duty at the time.

Memorializing the Fallen Heroes

Zardari, along with Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, expressed deep grief and sorrow for the martyred officers. The officers were acknowledged as the courageous policemen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who willingly put their lives on the line to protect future generations from polio. The former president and the PPP chairman affirmed that these officers were indeed the nation’s heroes, and the nation was immensely proud of their bravery and commitment.

Condemning the Culprits

Both Zardari and Bhutto-Zardari denounced the culprits involved in such terror activities as enemies of the nation and the country. They stressed that such acts of violence and terror targeting volunteers working tirelessly to eliminate polio were reprehensible and unacceptable. The leaders called for justice for the fallen officers, demanding stringent measures against the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

Consoling the Bereaved

Zardari extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased officers and prayed for the swift recovery of those who were injured during the attack. The loss of these brave men is not only a loss for their families but also a significant loss for the nation. As the nation mourns the tragic demise of its heroes, it stands united against the forces of terror and violence.