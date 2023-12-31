en English
Pakistan

Five Terrorists Neutralized in Intense Clash with Security Forces in Balochistan; Militant Commander Among Those Eliminated

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:44 am EST
Five Terrorists Neutralized in Intense Clash with Security Forces in Balochistan; Militant Commander Among Those Eliminated

On December 31, 2023, Pakistan’s security forces, in an intelligence-based operation, neutralized five terrorists in the Mashkai area of Balochistan’s Awaran district. This operation, resulting in an intense exchange of fire, led to the destruction of terrorist hideouts and the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and explosives. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, confirmed that a clearance operation in the area was underway.

Operation in North Waziristan

Just a day before, the ISPR had announced the elimination of five terrorists, including a commander identified as Rahzaib aka Khuray, in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. These terrorists were reportedly implicated in attacks against security forces, extortion, and targeted killings of civilians.

Unveiling the Terror Nexus

Recent operations have uncovered a disturbing trend – the recovery of foreign weapons signaling a potential link between Afghanistan and the surge in terrorism in Pakistan. Instances of terrorist attacks employing American weaponry have notably increased, underlining grave security implications. The ISPR report detailed 18,736 intelligence-based operations in 2023, leading to the elimination of 566 terrorists and the apprehension of 5,161 others. The report also traced recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan back to sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Waging War Against Terrorism

Throughout the year, a total of 15,063 operations were executed in Balochistan, resulting in neutralization of 109 terrorists. The operations have been hailed by locals and reflect the security forces’ unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country. Over 1,000 individuals, including more than 260 officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, have made the ultimate sacrifice for the motherland in the face of these terror attacks.

Pakistan Terrorism
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

