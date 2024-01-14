Five Soldiers Martyred in Kech Ambush; Three Terrorists Neutralized: ISPR

Kech Ambush Tragedy:

Five brave soldiers from the Pakistan Army lost their lives in a tragic incident in Balochistan’s Kech district. The ambush occurred when a security vehicle was targeted by terrorists using an improvised explosive device (IED).

ISPR Reports:

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the incident, stating that the security forces swiftly responded to the attack. The troops engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the successful elimination of three terrorists involved in the ambush.

Martyred Heroes:

The fallen heroes are identified as Sepoy Tipu Razzaq, Sepoy Sunny Shaukat, Sepoy Shafi Ullah, Lance Naik Tariq Ali, and Sepoy Muhammad Tariq Khan. These soldiers fought gallantly but tragically embraced Shahadat during the intense exchange of fire.

Ongoing Sanitization Operation:

Following the clash, a sanitization operation is underway in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists. The ISPR emphasized that the security forces are determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan.