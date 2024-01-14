en English
Pakistan

Five Soldiers Martyred in Kech Ambush; Three Terrorists Neutralized: ISPR

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Kech Ambush Tragedy:

Five brave soldiers from the Pakistan Army lost their lives in a tragic incident in Balochistan’s Kech district. The ambush occurred when a security vehicle was targeted by terrorists using an improvised explosive device (IED).

ISPR Reports:

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the incident, stating that the security forces swiftly responded to the attack. The troops engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the successful elimination of three terrorists involved in the ambush.

Martyred Heroes:

The fallen heroes are identified as Sepoy Tipu Razzaq, Sepoy Sunny Shaukat, Sepoy Shafi Ullah, Lance Naik Tariq Ali, and Sepoy Muhammad Tariq Khan. These soldiers fought gallantly but tragically embraced Shahadat during the intense exchange of fire.

Ongoing Sanitization Operation:

Following the clash, a sanitization operation is underway in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists. The ISPR emphasized that the security forces are determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

