FFC Launches FACE Sahiwal Chapter to Reinforce Food Security in Pakistan

In an effort to bolster food security in Pakistan, the Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has launched the NPO Food Security & Agriculture Center of Excellence (FACE), Sahiwal Chapter, located in District Sahiwal. This significant move aims to provide farmers with greater access to the latest technology, optimal farming practices, and high-quality inputs.

FFC's Commitment to Nationwide Expansion

The inaugural ceremony was spearheaded by Mr. Ather Javed, GGM Marketing of FFC, in line with the company's pledge to proliferate the program throughout the country. The need to strengthen the agricultural sector by empowering farmers with modern technological tools and practices is a priority for FFC, and the establishment of the Sahiwal center is a testament to this commitment.

Equipping the Sahiwal Center

The Sahiwal center is outfitted with a fleet of 10 agricultural drones, a clear reflection of FFC's commitment to integrating advanced technology into local farming practices. These drones will significantly aid local farmers in optimizing their operations, with 14,000 individuals already having reaped the benefits of FACE's impactful measures.

Inauguration Event and Future Plans

The inauguration event witnessed the participation of FACE and FFC management, partner organizations, and the local community, all gathered to mark the commencement of the center's operations. In his address, Chief Operating Officer of FACE, Mr. Hasan Akram, highlighted FACE's vision of revolutionizing agriculture in the region. He further discussed upcoming projects focused on supporting vulnerable groups, particularly women, within the community, indicating FACE's dedication to social inclusivity in its initiatives.