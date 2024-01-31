Feroze Khan and Geethika Tiwari: Sparking Rumors with a Viral Video

A video featuring Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and Indian actress Geethika Tiwari has set the internet abuzz with speculations. The footage, captured on the set of an upcoming feature film, reveals a jovial interaction between the two, igniting curiosity among social media users about a potential relationship.

Feroze Khan and Geethika Tiwari: An Unexpected Pair

The video showcases Khan and Tiwari in a car, sharing light-hearted banter. The evident chemistry between the two has led to significant traction on Instagram, with the video rapidly making rounds. Amidst the excitement, one fact stood out - Tiwari follows only one person on Instagram, and that's Feroze Khan. This singular social media connection has fueled rumors and speculation about the nature of their relationship.

A Peek into Feroze Khan's Personal and Professional Life

Feroze Khan, a household name in Pakistan, is known for his commendable performances in dramas and films such as 'Chup Raho,' 'Tumse Mil Kay,' 'Ishqiya,' and 'Habs.' His personal life, too, has often been under the public eye. Khan's marriage to Alizey Sultan in March 2018 and the birth of their son, Muhammad Sultan Khan, in May 2019, have been widely covered by the media.

Speculations Surrounding Khan and Tiwari

While the video has sparked curiosity, it is important to note that no official confirmation of a romantic relationship between Khan and Tiwari has been made. As the duo prepares to collaborate professionally for the first time, the heightened interest in their personal lives seems inevitable. Whether these rumors hold any truth or are a result of fan speculation, only time will tell.