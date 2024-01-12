Federal Minister Commends PAF-IAST for Contributions to Education and Innovation

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah, made a notable visit to the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) in Haripur, applauding the institute’s significant contributions to the fields of education, research, and innovation. The visit captured the attention of prominent figures in the realm of culture and heritage, including Adviser Muhammad Kashif Irshad, Director General Muhammad Ayuob Jamali, Director Anwar ul Haq, and Director Amna Shah.

In-depth Tour of PAF-IAST

The Rector of PAF-IAST, Professor Dr. Mujahid, provided a comprehensive tour of the institute’s impressive facilities. This included modern smart classrooms, an advanced data center, high-performance computing clusters, and state-of-the-art buildings and infrastructure. In addition, he unveiled the institute’s medical college, advanced HiTech labs, and the innovative Sino-Pak center for artificial intelligence. The tour also highlighted a center of excellence in transportation, railway engineering, a special technology zone, and a vibrant technology park.

Signing of MoUs

During the visit, a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between PAF-IAST and various cultural institutions. These included the National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), and Hunerkada. These agreements signify a merging of technological innovation and cultural preservation, fostering an enriching environment for students and faculty alike.

Minister Jamal Shah’s Address

In his address to the students and faculty, Minister Jamal Shah showered praises on PAF-IAST for its accomplishments. He emphasized the vast opportunities available in Pakistan due to its rich cultural heritage and historically significant archaeological sites. The Minister stressed the importance of quality education in shaping the nation’s future, and commended PAF-IAST’s commitment to enabling the younger generation to contribute to the nation’s progress.