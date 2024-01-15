en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Federal Board Ushers in AI-Powered Assessment Revolution

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
Federal Board Ushers in AI-Powered Assessment Revolution

In a groundbreaking move, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) for marking and assessment in its examination processes. This decision, which aims to bolster transparency and integrity in exam evaluation, marks a seismic shift from traditional methods of assessment to a technologically advanced system.

AI: The Third-Party Validation Tool

The Ministry of Education has disclosed that AI technology will serve as a third-party validation tool. By 2025, this use of AI is projected to become a standard part of the examination procedure, enhancing not only efficiency but also accuracy in assessment.

Pilot Program: The First Step towards AI Adoption

As an initial step towards this significant transformation, AI assessment will be deployed in the upcoming final in-house send-up exams at selected colleges in Islamabad. This pilot program is primarily designed to ensure a smooth transition of AI technology into the existing examination framework, paving the way for its broader adoption across the educational sector.

AI Assessment Tools: A Glimpse into the Future

Several tools like ProProfs Quiz Maker, TestGorilla, EdApp, Skill Base, and iMocha offer a glimpse into the future of AI-powered evaluations. ProProfs Quiz Maker, for instance, allows users to create quality scored and personality quizzes within seconds. It also offers proctoring services to prevent cheating and supports third-party app integrations. TestGorilla, on the other hand, provides scientifically validated tests and soft skill assessments. Platforms like EdApp allow candidates to showcase their talents on any device, while iMocha delivers compliance assessments for various industries.

The Federal Board’s decision to integrate AI into its examination processes is indeed a revolutionary stride, signalling the dawn of a new era in the education sector where technology and human intelligence work in tandem to ensure fair and accurate assessments.

0
Education Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
29 seconds ago
Kenyan Ministry of Education Eases Uniform Rules: A Relief for Families Amid Economic Crisis
Amidst the global economic crisis, the National Parents Association (NPA) in Kenya has applauded the Ministry of Education’s thoughtful decision to allow Junior Secondary School (JSS) students to continue schooling in their primary school uniforms. This initiative, announced by the Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, is seen as a significant relief for families and a
Kenyan Ministry of Education Eases Uniform Rules: A Relief for Families Amid Economic Crisis
Punjab CM Pays Tribute to Arfa Karim; Free Travel for Students Extended
10 mins ago
Punjab CM Pays Tribute to Arfa Karim; Free Travel for Students Extended
Students Honored for Embodying MLK Values at St. Thomas Synagogue
10 mins ago
Students Honored for Embodying MLK Values at St. Thomas Synagogue
Kyrgyzstan's New Educational Milestone: Inauguration of School No. 62
1 min ago
Kyrgyzstan's New Educational Milestone: Inauguration of School No. 62
UGC Launches Undergraduate Research Internship Aimed at Enhancing Employability
6 mins ago
UGC Launches Undergraduate Research Internship Aimed at Enhancing Employability
University of Lagos Spotlights Educational Decolonization in 2024 Convocation Lecture
9 mins ago
University of Lagos Spotlights Educational Decolonization in 2024 Convocation Lecture
Latest Headlines
World News
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
21 seconds
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
24 seconds
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
29 seconds
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
48 seconds
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
54 seconds
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports
59 seconds
Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports
Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships
59 seconds
Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships
High-Profile Politician Discloses Assets Worth Rs 79 Crore and Criticizes Congress
1 min
High-Profile Politician Discloses Assets Worth Rs 79 Crore and Criticizes Congress
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
1 min
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app