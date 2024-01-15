Federal Board Ushers in AI-Powered Assessment Revolution

In a groundbreaking move, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) for marking and assessment in its examination processes. This decision, which aims to bolster transparency and integrity in exam evaluation, marks a seismic shift from traditional methods of assessment to a technologically advanced system.

AI: The Third-Party Validation Tool

The Ministry of Education has disclosed that AI technology will serve as a third-party validation tool. By 2025, this use of AI is projected to become a standard part of the examination procedure, enhancing not only efficiency but also accuracy in assessment.

Pilot Program: The First Step towards AI Adoption

As an initial step towards this significant transformation, AI assessment will be deployed in the upcoming final in-house send-up exams at selected colleges in Islamabad. This pilot program is primarily designed to ensure a smooth transition of AI technology into the existing examination framework, paving the way for its broader adoption across the educational sector.

AI Assessment Tools: A Glimpse into the Future

Several tools like ProProfs Quiz Maker, TestGorilla, EdApp, Skill Base, and iMocha offer a glimpse into the future of AI-powered evaluations. ProProfs Quiz Maker, for instance, allows users to create quality scored and personality quizzes within seconds. It also offers proctoring services to prevent cheating and supports third-party app integrations. TestGorilla, on the other hand, provides scientifically validated tests and soft skill assessments. Platforms like EdApp allow candidates to showcase their talents on any device, while iMocha delivers compliance assessments for various industries.

The Federal Board’s decision to integrate AI into its examination processes is indeed a revolutionary stride, signalling the dawn of a new era in the education sector where technology and human intelligence work in tandem to ensure fair and accurate assessments.