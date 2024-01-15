FDA Seals 10 Plots in Madina Town, Faisalabad for Illegal Commercial Activities

In a recent crackdown, the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has made a considerable stride against illicit commercial undertakings in Madina Town, Faisalabad. The authority has sealed off 10 plots found to be involved in commercial activities without the necessary permissions and the payment of the required commercialization fee. The operation was meticulously overseen by the FDA’s Director General, Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, and executed under the watchful eyes of Deputy Director Imtiaz Ali Goraya.

Unveiling Illicit Commercial Activities

The FDA enforcement team, in its pursuit of regulatory compliance, conducted stringent checks on various residential plots in the area. The team identified 10 plots guilty of flouting regulations, using the residential lands for commercial purposes without official authorization. This was a clear violation of the stipulated rules by the FDA, which necessitated immediate action.

Sealing of Offending Plots

The plots that were found guilty and subsequently sealed include 45-Y-RSR, 39-Y-SSR, 129-XRSR, 43-YRSR, 8-ZRSR, 7-9-X-ISR, 18-X-ASR, 10-X-ASR, 37-Y-106, and 33-Z-SSR. These plots were found to be brazenly engaging in commercial activities without the necessary approval or payment of commercialization fees, leading to their immediate sealing.

Regularization Call to Plot Owners

The owners of the sealed plots have been instructed to regularize their plots for commercial use. They have been directed to pay the required commercialization fee to the FDA, a prerequisite for any land to be used for commercial activities. This fee is intended to ensure that the commercial activities being carried out are within the regulatory framework, thereby minimizing illegal operations and boosting the economy of the region.