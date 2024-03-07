FCCI Leader Explores Textile Industry Challenges with NIM Lahore Delegation

During a recent meeting in Faisalabad, Dr. Khurram Tariq, President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), shared insights into the pressing issues faced by the textile sector and other industries with a delegation from the National Institute of Management (NIM), Lahore. This encounter highlighted the critical challenges hindering progress, including the imperative need to shift towards value-added products and the struggle with high electricity costs.

Advertisment

Identifying Core Issues

Dr. Tariq voiced concerns over Pakistan's transition into a net importing country, despite its significant agricultural base. He stressed the failure in reorganizing the agriculture sector along modern, scientific lines, which has led to the country selling its surplus rather than utilizing it for value addition through new technologies. This critical viewpoint sheds light on the need for a strategic redirection in the country's industrial approach, focusing more on value-added products rather than exporting raw materials.

Innovative Steps Towards Export Promotion

Advertisment

In response to these challenges, the FCCI has taken innovative measures to bolster exports. According to Executive Member Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry, the chamber actively facilitates direct interactions between under-training officers and the private sector, arranging B2B meetings with foreign counselors and trade officers. This initiative aims to enhance understanding and cooperation between the public and private sectors, potentially leading to more effective solutions for the identified challenges.

Building Bridges for Future Collaboration

The meeting not only served as a platform for discussing industry hurdles but also for fostering stronger connections between the FCCI and educational institutions like NIM Lahore. The exchange of shields and mementos between the FCCI leaders and Madam Adeela Younis, Additional Director Staff of NIM Lahore, symbolized the mutual recognition of the importance of these discussions. The presence of key figures, including Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, underscored the significance of this dialogue in paving the way for future collaborative efforts.

As the meeting concluded, it was evident that both the FCCI and NIM Lahore are keen on working together to address the industrial sector's challenges. By fostering direct interaction between upcoming officers and the private sector, there is hope for innovative solutions that will drive Pakistan's industries towards a more prosperous future. This collaboration marks a pivotal step towards rethinking strategies and implementing changes that could significantly benefit the country's economy.