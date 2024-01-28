FBR and FMU Collaborate in Workshop on Financial Intelligence for Tax Evasion

The two-day workshop on Financial Intelligence for Tax Evasion concluded at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters on January 28, 2024. The workshop, facilitated by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office's (FCDO) UPSCALE Programme, aimed to foster collaboration between the FBR and the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU). The objective was to enhance the development and utilization of quality financial intelligence on tax evasion.

Emphasizing Cooperation and Coordination

Chairman of the FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, expressed the need for sustained cooperation between the FBR and FMU. He highlighted the critical role of quality financial intelligence in combating illicit finance and optimizing investigations. He also extended his gratitude to Mr. Lewis Evans from the British High Commission for the assistance provided in organizing the workshop.

Building Knowledge Base and Mutual Understanding

Director General of FMU, Ms. Lubna Farooq, echoed Tiwana's sentiments. She underscored the importance of enhancing the knowledge base and promoting mutual understanding to effectively fight tax fraud and evasion. She emphasized how ongoing coordination between the FBR and FMU is instrumental in this endeavor.

Identifying and Understanding Risk Areas

The workshop was attended by FMU analysts and investigating officers from the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue. The focus was on identifying and comprehending risk areas related to financial intelligence on tax crimes. The event was commended for its role in strengthening the partnership between the two agencies and laying the groundwork for future efforts against tax evasion.