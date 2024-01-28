FBISE to Hold Speech Competitions in Solidarity with Kashmir

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) in Islamabad has announced plans to hold separate speech competitions for students at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) levels on February 1. This initiative is a part of a wider program to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Kashmir, supporting their right to self-determination in the face of what they describe as illegal occupation and atrocities by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speech Competitions in Solidarity with Kashmir

The speech competition is aimed at shedding light on the Kashmir issue, with each level of students speaking on a different topic. The SSC students will focus on 'Insani Haqooq aur Masla-i-Kashmir' (Human Rights and the Kashmir Issue) and the HSSC students on 'Kashmir aur Aalmi Ikhlaqiyat: Aik Alamgir Pehlo' (Kashmir and Global Ethics: A Universal Perspective). Students who wish to participate in these competitions are invited to apply through their respective institutions.

Highlighting Illegal Occupation and Atrocities

The competitions are designed to highlight the alleged illegal actions of India against the people of IIOJK, and the resulting atrocities perpetrated by the Indian Armed Forces. Through these speech competitions, the FBISE hopes to bring these issues to the forefront of public attention, thereby encouraging a global conversation about the situation in Kashmir.

Kashmir Solidarity Day Walk

In addition to the speech competitions, the FBISE will also conduct a solidarity walk involving its staff, teachers, and students. This walk, scheduled to take place on Kashmir Solidarity Day, is another component of the FBISE's efforts to show unity with the Kashmiri people and to support their right to self-determination.