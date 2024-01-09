Faisalabad’s Police Force Emphasizes Quality Service and Public Security

In a recent meeting in Faisalabad, City Police Officer Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia urged newly recruited front desk operators at police stations to prioritize commitment and quality service. The meeting, held at the police lines, was part of an initiative to enhance the efficiency of the police force and improve its relationship with the public.

Improving Public Safety and Property Security

Captain Zia underscored the primary responsibility of the police force, which is to ensure the safety and security of the public and their property. He emphasized that the newly installed front desks at all police stations would play a crucial role in this goal. By assisting visitors and expediting the handling of public complaints, the front desks are expected to contribute significantly to crime control.

Online Monitoring System for Swift Justice

In addition to enhancing service delivery, Captain Zia revealed that an online monitoring system would be put in place to scrutinize all complaints and applications submitted through these front desks. This system is aimed at ensuring swift justice, reducing bureaucratic delays, and increasing the overall transparency of the police force.

Regular Citizen Feedback for Service Improvement

Another measure to improve service quality is the regular solicitation of citizen feedback. Captain Zia believes that by listening to the experiences and suggestions of the public, the police force can continue to refine its operations and better meet the needs of the community.

In conclusion, Captain Zia offered his full support to the front desk operators, encouraging them to reach out to his office for any necessary assistance, guidance, or help. This move signifies a positive step towards enhancing the efficiency and image of the police force, and more importantly, towards ensuring the safety and security of the public.