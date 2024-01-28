Faisalabad's Fight for Cleanliness: 'Ab Gaun Chamkain Gain' Initiative Takes Center Stage

In a decisive move to advance village cleanliness, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered Assistant Commissioners in Faisalabad to put the 'Ab Gaun Chamkain Gain' initiative on top of their agendas. This directive comes as a part of the government's steadfast commitment to maintaining pristine villages across the region.

'Ab Gaun Chamkain Gain': A Beacon of Cleanliness

The 'Ab Gaun Chamkain Gain' initiative, translating to 'Now Villages Will Shine', is a scheme designed to ensure the absolute cleanliness of villages under their respective jurisdictions. The government's commitment to this cause is unwavering, with Assistant Commissioners expected to guarantee 100 percent success in meeting their objectives.

Progress Monitoring and Accountability

Sheikh has set up stringent measures to ensure the successful implementation of this initiative. Assistant Commissioners will undergo weekly reviews, offering a stage for monitoring progress and holding officials accountable. This provision serves as a significant step towards ensuring transparency and driving the successful execution of the cleanliness drive.

Five Villages to Be Declared 'Model Villages'

As part of the plan, five localities will be declared 'model villages'. Assistant Commissioners are tasked with the responsibility of ensuring house marking and complete cleanliness of these villages, setting an example for other regions to follow. This ambitious endeavour is expected to serve as a blueprint for the rest of the villages, pushing the cleanliness agenda further into the mainstream.