Faisalabad District Government Launches Anti-Encroachment Campaign

In a bid to alleviate the problems caused by encroachments, the district government of Faisalabad has launched a forceful anti-encroachment campaign. The focal point of this action is Sheikhupura Road, a strategic artery of the city, currently being cleared of unauthorised structures.

Mobilizing Heavy Machinery

The operation was spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, in collaboration with the Chief Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation, Zubair Watto. A clear message was sent to encroachers: Dismantle your setups voluntarily or prepare to face action. In line with this, heavy machinery was mobilized to demolish ramps and other types of unauthorised structures, transforming Sheikhupura Road back to its original state.

Paving the Way for Public Convenience

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the primary aim of this campaign is to restore full access to the city’s roads. The government’s decision to tackle encroachments is a direct response to the nuisance they pose to the public, hindering smooth traffic flow and posing safety risks. The rehabilitation of all roads by removing all kinds of encroachments is a key focus of the government’s agenda.

A Warning to Encroachers

As the anti-encroachment operation unfolds, a warning has been issued to encroachers across the city. Those who have constructed structures without proper authorisation are advised to voluntarily dismantle them. Failing to do so, they will face similar action as witnessed on Sheikhupura Road. The assistant commissioner has been delegated to supervise the ongoing campaign, ensuring its successful execution.

The Faisalabad district government’s commitment to clearing encroachments serves as a reminder of its dedication to creating a safe and accessible city for all inhabitants. It is a testament to their resolve in prioritizing public convenience over individual encroachments.