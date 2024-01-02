en English
Local News

Faisalabad District Government Launches Anti-Encroachment Campaign

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Faisalabad District Government Launches Anti-Encroachment Campaign

In a bid to alleviate the problems caused by encroachments, the district government of Faisalabad has launched a forceful anti-encroachment campaign. The focal point of this action is Sheikhupura Road, a strategic artery of the city, currently being cleared of unauthorised structures.

Mobilizing Heavy Machinery

The operation was spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, in collaboration with the Chief Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation, Zubair Watto. A clear message was sent to encroachers: Dismantle your setups voluntarily or prepare to face action. In line with this, heavy machinery was mobilized to demolish ramps and other types of unauthorised structures, transforming Sheikhupura Road back to its original state.

Paving the Way for Public Convenience

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the primary aim of this campaign is to restore full access to the city’s roads. The government’s decision to tackle encroachments is a direct response to the nuisance they pose to the public, hindering smooth traffic flow and posing safety risks. The rehabilitation of all roads by removing all kinds of encroachments is a key focus of the government’s agenda.

A Warning to Encroachers

As the anti-encroachment operation unfolds, a warning has been issued to encroachers across the city. Those who have constructed structures without proper authorisation are advised to voluntarily dismantle them. Failing to do so, they will face similar action as witnessed on Sheikhupura Road. The assistant commissioner has been delegated to supervise the ongoing campaign, ensuring its successful execution.

The Faisalabad district government’s commitment to clearing encroachments serves as a reminder of its dedication to creating a safe and accessible city for all inhabitants. It is a testament to their resolve in prioritizing public convenience over individual encroachments.

Local News Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

