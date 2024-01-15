en English
Business

Ex-Wapda DISCOs Propose Tariff Changes: A Shift Towards Consumer-Centric Electricity Market

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Ex-Wapda DISCOs Propose Tariff Changes: A Shift Towards Consumer-Centric Electricity Market

In an unprecedented move, the Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in Islamabad have put forth a proposal to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) that could significantly alter consumer electricity tariffs. Central to their proposition is the inclusion of the cost of Security Covers and Security Guarantee Fund in these tariffs. This proposition emerges from the final test run report on the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM), a comprehensive initiative aimed at overhauling the current operations of the electricity market.

Proposed Changes to the Market Commercial Code

The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee (CPPA-G), functioning as the central coordinator, has recommended a series of changes to the Market Commercial Code (MCC), informed by outcomes of the test run closely monitored by NEPRA. A key discovery of this trial was the system’s dual-peaking load pattern, which has led to the proposal of redefining peak hours to encompass both daytime and nighttime periods. If accepted, the new peak hours would span from 12:00 to 17:00 and 22:00 to 01:00 during the months of June through September.

Security Cover and Settlement Guarantee Cover Funding

During the consultative process, consensus was reached among all participating entities regarding the provision of funds for Security Cover and Settlement Guarantee Cover. Instead of resorting to government funds, it was agreed that these costs should be incorporated into tariffs. Furthermore, the test run underscored the necessity of implementing a just mechanism to establish the upper limit of energy allocation, while retaining the current formula present in the Commercial Code.

Transition Period and Future Projections

The transition towards the new method of capacity charge payments is predicted to span up to three years, with an earlier shift plausible depending on the readiness of the system. Additionally, the report underscored the need to revise the benchmark losses for all DISCOs, reflecting the new approach to uplifting losses. In response to these propositions, NEPRA has issued a call for comments from stakeholders on the proposed amendments, indicating an open dialogue and participatory decision-making process.

Business Energy Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

