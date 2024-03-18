Ex-Pak ISI Chief Faiz Hameed's Brother Najaf Hameed Arrested in Fraud Case

RAWALPINDI: In a significant development on Monday, Sardar Najaf Hameed, a former Deputy Tehsildar of Chakwal, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Department in a fraud case, marking a notable instance of legal action against high-profile individuals in Pakistan. Following the cancellation of his bail, Hameed attempted to evade arrest but was subsequently detained and presented before the Anti-Corruption Court, where his plea for pre-arrest bail was denied.

Advertisment

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Najaf Hameed, who is also the brother of former DG ISI Faiz Hameed, found himself in legal turmoil after the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) launched an investigation into allegations of fraud, forgery, and possession of assets beyond known sources of income. The inquiry led to his arrest after his pre-arrest bail was rejected by a Rawalpindi court. Hameed had previously secured pre-arrest bail, demonstrating his attempts to avoid being taken into custody.

Background and Charges

Advertisment

The charges against Hameed stem from accusations of receiving out-of-turn promotions and engaging in corrupt practices, including land fraud. The ACE's active involvement in the case underscores the authorities' commitment to combating corruption, especially among officials who misuse their positions for personal gain. Hameed's case has gained additional attention due to his familial ties with a high-ranking military official, raising questions about the influence of such connections on legal proceedings.

Implications for Anti-Corruption Efforts

This case represents a significant moment in Pakistan's ongoing battle against corruption within its ranks. The arrest of Sardar Najaf Hameed not only highlights the challenges of ensuring accountability but also the potential for legal systems to hold influential figures to account. As the case progresses, it will be crucial to observe how it influences public perception of anti-corruption efforts and whether it encourages further actions against officials accused of misconduct.