Ex-Pak Chief Justice Jillani Recuses Himself from Heading Judges' Letter Inquiry Commission

On an unprecedented move dated April 01, 2024, Islamabad sees former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, stepping down from the commission intended to investigate allegations made by Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges regarding intelligence interference in judicial matters. This development came shortly after the Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo motu notice of the IHC judges' explosive letter, marking a tumultuous period for the country's judiciary.

Immediate Recusal and Supreme Court's Intervention

Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, designated to lead the government-formed commission, cited concerns over judicial propriety and the inquiry's scope as his reasons for recusal. He emphasized that the issues raised by the IHC judges seemingly fall under the purview of the Supreme Judicial Council or the Supreme Court, making his participation inappropriate. The Supreme Court's swift suo motu action underscores the gravity of the allegations and the need for a thorough and impartial investigation, potentially by the highest judicial bodies themselves.

Government's Response and Formation of the Commission

The formation of the inquiry commission was a direct response to a letter by six IHC judges, which became public on March 27, 2024. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and current Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, convened following the letter's emergence and subsequently, the federal cabinet approved the establishment of the commission on March 30. The commission was tasked with probing the serious allegations of intelligence interference in judicial affairs, a situation that has put a spotlight on the independence and integrity of the judiciary.

Looking Forward: Implications and Next Steps

With the recusal of Justice (retd) Jillani and the Supreme Court's engagement through suo motu notice, the judicial community and the nation await the next steps in addressing these grave allegations. The Supreme Court's decision to take up the matter directly may lead to a more centralized and potentially conclusive inquiry process. This episode brings to the forefront the ongoing challenges facing judicial independence in Pakistan and the critical need for mechanisms to safeguard the judiciary from external pressures and influence.