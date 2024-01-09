Ex-Diplomat’s Book Sheds Light on India-Pakistan Diplomacy Post-Balakot Strikes

In a forthcoming book, Ajay Bisaria, a former Indian diplomat, pulls back the curtain on the diplomatic dynamics between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrikes. Bisaria, who was the Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad during this turbulent period, provides a first-hand account of the diplomatic maneuvers and decisions that shaped the course of events.

Declining China’s Mediation Offer

One of the notable revelations in the book is that India declined an offer from China to send a deputy minister to mediate following the Balakot strikes. This decision underscores India’s stand of maintaining bilateral channels for addressing conflicts with Pakistan, instead of engaging in third-party mediation.

Efforts to Retrieve Wing Commander Varthaman

Bisaria reveals that India attempted to send an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to retrieve Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan. Varthaman, who had shot down a Pakistani jet, was captured by Pakistani forces and later released as a peace gesture. Pakistan, however, denied permission for the IAF aircraft, leading to Varthaman’s return via the Wagah-Attari border crossing.

Pakistan’s Claim and Diplomatic Communications

In the heightened tension following the Balakot strikes and Varthaman’s capture, Pakistan claimed that India had missiles ready for launch. This claim spurred the P5 nations – the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China – to step in and prevent further escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Imran Khan’s Outreach and the Role of Global Powers

The book also details Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to reach out to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi. Amidst the tensions, the roles of global powers, particularly the US and UK, in de-escalation efforts are highlighted. A noteworthy account describes Chinese President Xi Jinping advising Pakistan to improve its ties with the US and Afghanistan, refusing to side with Pakistan against India.

India’s Coercive Diplomacy

Bisaria’s account brings to light the effectiveness of India’s coercive diplomacy in the face of conflict and crisis. By maintaining a firm stance and leveraging international diplomatic channels, India was able to maneuver through the crisis while upholding its national security interests.