en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ex-Diplomat’s Book Sheds Light on India-Pakistan Diplomacy Post-Balakot Strikes

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Ex-Diplomat’s Book Sheds Light on India-Pakistan Diplomacy Post-Balakot Strikes

In a forthcoming book, Ajay Bisaria, a former Indian diplomat, pulls back the curtain on the diplomatic dynamics between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrikes. Bisaria, who was the Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad during this turbulent period, provides a first-hand account of the diplomatic maneuvers and decisions that shaped the course of events.

Declining China’s Mediation Offer

One of the notable revelations in the book is that India declined an offer from China to send a deputy minister to mediate following the Balakot strikes. This decision underscores India’s stand of maintaining bilateral channels for addressing conflicts with Pakistan, instead of engaging in third-party mediation.

Efforts to Retrieve Wing Commander Varthaman

Bisaria reveals that India attempted to send an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to retrieve Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan. Varthaman, who had shot down a Pakistani jet, was captured by Pakistani forces and later released as a peace gesture. Pakistan, however, denied permission for the IAF aircraft, leading to Varthaman’s return via the Wagah-Attari border crossing.

Pakistan’s Claim and Diplomatic Communications

In the heightened tension following the Balakot strikes and Varthaman’s capture, Pakistan claimed that India had missiles ready for launch. This claim spurred the P5 nations – the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China – to step in and prevent further escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Imran Khan’s Outreach and the Role of Global Powers

The book also details Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to reach out to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi. Amidst the tensions, the roles of global powers, particularly the US and UK, in de-escalation efforts are highlighted. A noteworthy account describes Chinese President Xi Jinping advising Pakistan to improve its ties with the US and Afghanistan, refusing to side with Pakistan against India.

India’s Coercive Diplomacy

Bisaria’s account brings to light the effectiveness of India’s coercive diplomacy in the face of conflict and crisis. By maintaining a firm stance and leveraging international diplomatic channels, India was able to maneuver through the crisis while upholding its national security interests.

0
India International Relations Pakistan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Meghalaya District Council Elections Delayed Amid Delimitation Controversy
Tensions are escalating in Meghalaya, India, as the anticipated elections for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) hang in the balance. The terms of the current councils are nearing their end on March 5, yet the state government has not released any details about preparations for
Meghalaya District Council Elections Delayed Amid Delimitation Controversy
Bengal Man Arrested for Aiding Illegal Immigrants: An Intricate Web of Crime Unearthed
18 mins ago
Bengal Man Arrested for Aiding Illegal Immigrants: An Intricate Web of Crime Unearthed
West Bengal Man Arrested for Aiding Illegal Infiltrators and Anti-National Activities
19 mins ago
West Bengal Man Arrested for Aiding Illegal Infiltrators and Anti-National Activities
Wahniangleng: A Beacon of Sustainable Tourism in Meghalaya
4 mins ago
Wahniangleng: A Beacon of Sustainable Tourism in Meghalaya
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: A Celebration of the Global Indian Diaspora
4 mins ago
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: A Celebration of the Global Indian Diaspora
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
12 mins ago
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Latest Headlines
World News
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
29 seconds
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
44 seconds
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
49 seconds
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
Opposition Calls for Resolution in Public Sector Wage Negotiations
1 min
Opposition Calls for Resolution in Public Sector Wage Negotiations
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
2 mins
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
3 mins
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
3 mins
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
3 mins
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
3 mins
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
12 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app