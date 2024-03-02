Empowering Female Workforce: APWA Advocates for Home-Based Workers Union on Women's Day 2024

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024, the All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) made a significant push for the empowerment of women in the workforce by advocating for the registration of its Home-Based Workers Union and highlighting the critical need for social security for its members. This move, announced at an event held at APWA Headquarters on March 2, 2024, marks a pivotal moment in the fight for women's rights within the labor sector in Pakistan.

Strategic Partnerships and Milestones

At the heart of this initiative is a collaboration between APWA, the Labor Department, Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF), UN Women, and various other partner organizations, aimed at transforming the landscape of women's employment. The presentation of documents for home-based workers by the APWA Home-Based Workers Members Union, under the leadership of President Rabia Dilshad, underscores the vital need for recognizing women's right to freedom of association. Syeda Kulsoom Hai, the Director-General of Labour, expressed unwavering support for the union's registration and unveiled a groundbreaking job portal dedicated to home-based workers, complemented by comprehensive training programs and a helpline to navigate professional challenges.

Voices for Change

Several leaders echoed the call for action. Mrs. Samia Zahid, Chairperson of APWA, emphasized the importance of integrating informal women workers into the economic circle. Ch. Naseem, President of PWF, stressed the importance of recognizing women's right to freedom of association and the governance of decent living wages. UN Women representative, Mr. Shahzad Ahmed, shed light on the support for policy-making to empower home-based workers, while Women Protection Officer, Rabia Usman, discussed measures to combat gender-based violence in the workplace. Prominent figures, including SSP Dr. Anush Masood and policy analyst Salman Abid, highlighted the importance of education, gender equality, and the crucial role of media in raising awareness.

Building a Fair and Inclusive Work Environment

The concerted efforts of these organizations and individuals represent a significant step toward establishing a fair, inclusive, and empowering work environment for women in Pakistan. By focusing on the rights to freedom of association, social security, and decent living wages, this initiative aims to break down barriers for women in leadership roles and ensure equal opportunities across the board. Dr. Andleeb Khanam, General Secretary of APWA, concluded by urging the government and other stakeholders to recognize and safeguard women's rights, particularly in the labor sector, to foster an environment where women can thrive professionally.