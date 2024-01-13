Emerson University Multan Bolsters Independent Research Skills with a Seminar

Emerson University Multan (EUM) recently hosted a one-day seminar titled, ‘Research Methods in Linguistics and Literature,’ aiming to enhance independent research capabilities among students across various academic strata. The seminar, spearheaded by EUM Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, was a confluence of well-known academics, faculty members, and students, particularly from the English Department. Notable participants included Prof. Maqsood Rzivi, Dr. Rehan Muhammad, Dr. Hammad Hussain, Prof Shafqat Abbas, Prof Amir Hafeez Malik, and Yasir Naseem.

A Focus on Personal Interests in Research

The keynote speaker, Dr. Muhammad Afzaal of Shanghai International Studies University, underscored the importance of aligning research topics with personal interests. He argued that this alignment could significantly simplify and streamline the research process, making it more engaging and less strenuous for students.

Recognizing the Rising Demand for Scholarly Articles

Dr. Saleem Khan, the Chairperson of the English Department at the Institute of Southern Punjab, acknowledged the escalating demand for scholarly articles. He also recognized the improved facilities and resources available to students, supporting their creativity and enhancing their research capabilities.

Adapting to the Changing Landscape of Research

Dr. Adnan Tahir, EUM Chairman of the English Department, spoke about the evolving approach to research in the modern era. He emphasized the importance of adapting to this changing landscape, encouraging students to stay updated with the latest research methodologies and techniques.

The seminar not only provided students with valuable insights into research methodologies but also highlighted EUM’s commitment to nurturing research competencies within its academic community. This endeavor reflects the university’s dedication to fostering a culture of research and innovation, thereby elevating the academic standards and contributing to the broader knowledge economy.