Dr. Zahoorul Haq, AWKUM Vice-Chancellor, Under Scrutiny for Alleged Corruption

At the cusp of his tenure, outgoing vice-chancellor of Abdu Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), Dr. Zahoorul Haq, finds himself mired in allegations of corruption and misappropriation. The accusations, which include illegal appointments, unauthorized transfers, fraudulent billing, and misuse of power, have triggered a formal inquiry spearheaded by the Anti-Corruption Establishment. The goal: to ascertain the truth behind these serious charges.

Anti-Corruption Establishment Steps In

The Anti-Corruption Establishment has taken the lead in investigating the allegations against Dr. Haq. The inquiry is comprehensive, covering claims of illicit appointments and transfers, bogus billing, and abuse of authority. The investigation aims to separate fact from fiction and determine whether these allegations hold water.

Further Actions by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education

Parallel to the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s inquiry, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries Department has demanded an explanation from Dr. Haq concerning the reported irregularities. This move aligns with the instruction of the Provincial Inspection Team to thoroughly probe into the alleged misconduct of the vice-chancellor.

Dr. Haq’s Legacy at AWKUM Under Scrutiny

As Dr. Haq prepares to exit his post at AWKUM, these allegations cast a long shadow over his legacy. The outcome of the investigations could have far-reaching implications, not just for Dr. Haq, but for AWKUM and the integrity of higher education in the region.