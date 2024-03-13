Dilip Kumar's Ancestral Home in Pakistan Faces Collapse After Severe Weather Damage

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral residence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a site of national heritage, has been critically damaged by recent torrential rains, raising concerns about its future. Despite being a protected monument, the house has suffered due to neglect and inadequate preservation efforts, highlighting issues within the government's conservation initiatives.

Heritage at Risk

The house, located in Mohallah Khudadad near the historic Qissa Khwani Bazar in Peshawar, has a rich history, with Kumar spending his early years there before moving to India. Declared a national heritage site in 2014, it has, however, seen little of the promised government support for its upkeep. Recent rains have exacerbated its deterioration, causing alarm among local heritage enthusiasts and government officials alike. Shakeel Waheedullah Khan, Secretary of Heritage Council KPK province, criticized the lack of allocated funds for the preservation of this historic edifice.

Government Negligence and Public Disappointment

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archive Department's failure to act on its commitments has not only put the heritage site at risk but also disappointed visitors and locals who hold the place in high regard. The property, which once stood as a testament to the region's rich cultural history and Dilip Kumar's legacy, now risks turning into ruins. Critics argue that the department's inaction reflects broader issues of governance and preservation of cultural heritage in the region.

The Cultural and Emotional Significance

Dilip Kumar's ancestral home is more than just a building; it is a symbol of the actor's deep connection with Peshawar and its people. The loss of such a heritage site would not only be a blow to the architectural landscape of the area but also to the collective memory and cultural history of its people. As discussions continue on how to save the house, there is a growing consensus on the need for immediate and effective action to preserve such invaluable parts of South Asia's shared heritage.

The current state of Kumar's ancestral home serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced in preserving historical sites in South Asia. It underscores the importance of heritage conservation not just for the sake of nostalgia but as a crucial aspect of cultural identity and continuity.