Dense Fog Disrupts Life and Traffic in Islamabad

Early in the morning on January 3, 2024, Islamabad – the heart of Pakistan – woke up to an unexpected dense fog blanketing the city. The typically buzzing roads turned into a canvas of uncertainty as the visibility plummeted, disrupting the city’s routine life and traffic flow.

Advisory for Citizens

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), in an attempt to prevent any untoward incidents, swiftly advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and to proceed with utmost caution if on the road. The biting cold combined with the fog resulted in slow-moving vehicles, often hugging the fast lanes, thereby increasing the potential risk of traffic accidents.

ITP’s Proactive Measures

Not leaving anything to chance, the ITP deployed a special squad to manage the situation. They launched an education campaign to enhance road safety awareness among the public. The ITP’s education wing leveraged the reach of radio FM 92.4, updating the public about road safety, traffic laws, and the latest traffic conditions in the city.

Impact on National Highways

The foggy shroud wasn’t just restricted to Islamabad. It extended to major highways across Pakistan, including Peshawar-Islamabad M1, Islamabad-Lahore M2, Lahore-Abdul Hakim M3, Faisalabad-Multan M4, Multan-Sukkur M5, Sialkot-Lahore M11, and Hyderabad-Karachi M9. As visibility dropped to as low as 20 to 50 meters in some areas, road closures and diversions were put in place to ensure safety. The National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) continues to monitor the situation closely, advising travelers to exercise caution and consider alternative routes.